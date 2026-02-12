Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 million-$2.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.1 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Himax Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIMX opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.16 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax’s solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

