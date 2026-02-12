Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 91,290 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the January 15th total of 31,022 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NBOS opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $440.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.2004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF

About Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBOS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 140,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

