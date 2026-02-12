Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 91,290 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the January 15th total of 31,022 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA NBOS opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $440.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.
Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a $0.2004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF
About Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF
The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.
