Short Interest in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Grows By 187.7%

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 174,310 shares, a growth of 187.7% from the January 15th total of 60,586 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,433,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

C3is Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:CISS opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.96. C3is has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $145.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised C3is to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3is in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in C3is stock. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Free Report) by 460.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP owned about 6.29% of C3is worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3is

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

