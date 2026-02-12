Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Citigroup upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,636 shares of company stock worth $2,862,920. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $778.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $759.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.