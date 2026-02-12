Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.9% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $229.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

