True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 589,376 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 9.4% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.74% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $145,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,512,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,533,000 after buying an additional 209,514 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 765,145 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,862,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,384,000 after acquiring an additional 487,738 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,758,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,973,000 after purchasing an additional 256,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,664,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,922,000 after purchasing an additional 212,244 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

