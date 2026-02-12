123,840 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.17% of NetScout Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 39.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 481,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 406,004 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 279,847 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 805,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 274,483 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Sanjay Munshi sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $54,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,296.42. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Perretta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,656.66. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

Featured Articles

