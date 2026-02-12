True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 22,536 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,536 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 228,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 1,210,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $24.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0869 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

