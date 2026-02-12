Sound Shore Management Inc CT Buys 55,119 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $81,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 190.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 269,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,336,000 after purchasing an additional 176,855 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney filed a patent for an articulating-arm ride system that could enable new, higher-capacity or more dynamic attractions—potential long-term upside for parks attendance and capital efficiency. Disney Files Patent

Disney filed a patent for an articulating-arm ride system that could enable new, higher-capacity or more dynamic attractions—potential long-term upside for parks attendance and capital efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Disney is building sports/IP tie?ins around the 2027 Super Bowl (including a planned ManningCast), which should boost cross-platform ad revenue and ESPN/ABC engagement. Super Bowl Plans

Disney is building sports/IP tie?ins around the 2027 Super Bowl (including a planned ManningCast), which should boost cross-platform ad revenue and ESPN/ABC engagement. Positive Sentiment: Park promotions and pricing moves (summer room discounts, new Florida resident payment option, hotel-perk changes) are designed to drive occupancy and consumer spend in 2026—near?term demand support for parks & resorts. Summer Room Discount

Park promotions and pricing moves (summer room discounts, new Florida resident payment option, hotel-perk changes) are designed to drive occupancy and consumer spend in 2026—near?term demand support for parks & resorts. Positive Sentiment: Key leadership moves and succession coverage (Josh D’Amaro as CEO profile, new EVP of casting Tricia Wood) signal management focus on studio content and live?experience execution. D’Amaro Profile

Key leadership moves and succession coverage (Josh D’Amaro as CEO profile, new EVP of casting Tricia Wood) signal management focus on studio content and live?experience execution. Neutral Sentiment: California’s top court declined to intervene in the Village People dispute with Disney—limits immediate legal escalation but keeps the matter contained. Court Decision

California’s top court declined to intervene in the Village People dispute with Disney—limits immediate legal escalation but keeps the matter contained. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces on post?Q1 strategy and succession outline next steps for content prioritization—useful context but not an immediate earnings change. Post-Q1 Analysis

Analysis pieces on post?Q1 strategy and succession outline next steps for content prioritization—useful context but not an immediate earnings change. Negative Sentiment: Forbes reports Disney took a $170M loss on the Snow White movie after budget overruns—a material studio write that pressures segment margins and could raise scrutiny on greenlighting/cost controls. Snow White Loss

Forbes reports Disney took a $170M loss on the Snow White movie after budget overruns—a material studio write that pressures segment margins and could raise scrutiny on greenlighting/cost controls. Negative Sentiment: Disney settled a multimillion-dollar streaming data suit brought by the California AG, and regulators are probing other outlets—ongoing regulatory scrutiny and potential fines increase legal/compliance risk for streaming businesses. Streaming Data Settlement

Disney settled a multimillion-dollar streaming data suit brought by the California AG, and regulators are probing other outlets—ongoing regulatory scrutiny and potential fines increase legal/compliance risk for streaming businesses. Negative Sentiment: Reports of declines in Canadian travel to the U.S. add downside risk to international attendance and room revenue at parks, particularly if the trend persists. Canadian Travel Decline

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore upped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.