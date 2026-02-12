Leuthold Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $366.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.77. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $385.12. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 66.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.04.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

