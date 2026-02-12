Sound Shore Management Inc CT Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned about 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $75,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 314.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $169,503.34. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 201,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,097.96. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,840. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,498 shares of company stock worth $1,126,515. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Freedom Capital raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE KMI opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.