Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and traded as low as $55.71. Swiss Life shares last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 9,422 shares traded.
Swiss Life Trading Down 0.2%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81.
About Swiss Life
Swiss Life is a leading provider of comprehensive life insurance, pension solutions and wealth management services. Founded in 1857 and headquartered in Zurich, the company has grown from its origins as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt into a diversified financial services group serving both private individuals and corporate clients. Its core offerings include life and health insurance policies, retirement planning products and tailored savings strategies designed to secure long-term financial well-being.
In addition to its traditional insurance business, Swiss Life operates an asset management arm that oversees a broad portfolio of investments ranging from equities and fixed income to real estate.
