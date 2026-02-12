Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Prima BioMed Ltd (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.68. Prima BioMed shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 102,305 shares changing hands.

IMMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prima BioMed in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prima BioMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prima BioMed presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prima BioMed stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Prima BioMed Ltd (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prima BioMed were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prima BioMed, trading as IMMP on NASDAQ, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of immunotherapy products for cancer treatment. The company’s core technology platform centers on targeting the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3), a checkpoint receptor that modulates T-cell activity. Prima BioMed’s lead candidate, eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), is a soluble LAG-3 protein designed to enhance antigen-presenting cell function and stimulate a tumor-specific immune response.

