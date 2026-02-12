Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and traded as low as $48.1320. Hannover Ruck shares last traded at $48.3025, with a volume of 9,159 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Hannover Ruck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Hannover Ruck alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HVRRY

Hannover Ruck Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Hannover Ruck had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Research analysts forecast that Hannover Ruck SE will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Ruck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS: HVRRY), commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non?proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance?linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia?Pacific and other global markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Ruck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Ruck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.