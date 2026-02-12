GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 628,399 shares, a growth of 388.7% from the January 15th total of 128,585 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,404,037 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,404,037 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSYY opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

