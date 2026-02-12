ImpediMed (ASX:IPD) Insider Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Christine Emmanuel-Donnelly acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00.
ImpediMed Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $103.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.
About ImpediMed
