Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.69 and traded as high as GBX 3.79. Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 3.55, with a volume of 110,872,555 shares changing hands.

Strategic Minerals Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a market capitalization of £80.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia.

In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.

In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia. The company continues to seek opportunities to monetise the asset.

In 2019, the company completed the 100% acquisition of Cornwall Resources Limited and the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project, with a 2019 JORC-compliant, Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 11.7Mt at 1.17% Tin equivalent, made up of Tungsten, Tin and Copper.

Strategic Minerals’ primary objective is to utilise cash flow from existing operations in the USA to accelerate development of the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project in Cornwall, UK with world-class potential.

