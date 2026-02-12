Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a 4.3% increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

