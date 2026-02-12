VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 160,599 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the January 15th total of 1,619,489 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 679,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 679,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VerifyMe Stock Performance

VRME stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VerifyMe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRME. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VerifyMe by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on VerifyMe from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of VerifyMe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VerifyMe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.50.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) provides authentication and brand protection solutions to help companies secure products, packaging and digital credentials against counterfeiting, diversion and tampering. The company’s offerings combine physical authentication technologies—such as secure printing, invisible inks, RFID/NFC tags and direct part marking—with cloud-based software to create end-to-end track-and-trace capabilities. These integrated solutions enable customers to verify authenticity at every stage of the supply chain, from manufacturing through distribution and retail.

Key product lines include on-demand secure printers and customized label materials, embedded secure elements for item-level tagging, and a centralized data management platform that supports real-time analytics, consumer engagement and regulatory compliance.

