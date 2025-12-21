Thomasville National Bank Reduces Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,813 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 8.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of KVUE opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.60. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 110.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at $474,333,567.84. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.