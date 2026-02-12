American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.504 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

American States Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 71 years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American States Water to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

NYSE AWR opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.45 and a 12 month high of $82.94.

About American States Water

American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR), founded in 1929 and headquartered in San Dimas, California, is a publicly traded utility holding company. The company operates primarily through two regulated segments—water and electric utilities—and provides non-regulated water system services. Over its history, American States Water has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a reliable provider of essential services in its core territories.

Within its regulated water utility segment, American States Water serves more than 250,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 35 communities in six counties of California.

