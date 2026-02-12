Finning International (TSE:FTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter. Finning International had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of FTT opened at C$87.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$80.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$34.59 and a 12 month high of C$90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Finning International from C$84.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Finning International from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.67.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

