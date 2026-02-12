Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 260.4% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $659,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,850. This trade represents a 14.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $3,607,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,488 shares of company stock worth $8,474,466. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $161.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $161.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.36%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

