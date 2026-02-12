Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, November 21st.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 7,098 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $520,141.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,487.36. The trade was a 23.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $71,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,959.56. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,136. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7,609.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Kulicke and Soffa Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and outlook — KLIC topped Q1 revenue and EPS estimates and issued Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $0.60–$0.74, supporting upward revisions to near?term earnings forecasts and providing a fundamental reason for the stock strength. MarketBeat earnings summary

Earnings beat and outlook — KLIC topped Q1 revenue and EPS estimates and issued Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $0.60–$0.74, supporting upward revisions to near?term earnings forecasts and providing a fundamental reason for the stock strength. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/quant momentum lift — Zacks published multiple pieces highlighting KLIC as a momentum pick and noted upgrades/estimate revisions (including a Zacks Rank #1/Strong Buy upgrade), which can attract momentum flows and retail/institutional attention. Kulicke and Soffa Upgraded to Strong Buy

Analyst/quant momentum lift — Zacks published multiple pieces highlighting KLIC as a momentum pick and noted upgrades/estimate revisions (including a Zacks Rank #1/Strong Buy upgrade), which can attract momentum flows and retail/institutional attention. Positive Sentiment: Short interest decline — Short interest fell ~14.1% in January to ~1.30M shares (?2.5% of float), lowering potential short?term bearish pressure and reducing days?to?cover to ~2.3, which can support price stability or further upside.

Short interest decline — Short interest fell ~14.1% in January to ~1.30M shares (?2.5% of float), lowering potential short?term bearish pressure and reducing days?to?cover to ~2.3, which can support price stability or further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional & hedge?fund positioning — Major funds (Vanguard, Manufacturers Life, American Century, Invesco) increased stakes, signaling institutional conviction but also concentration; this is supportive over time but not an immediate price mover. MarketBeat holdings summary

Institutional & hedge?fund positioning — Major funds (Vanguard, Manufacturers Life, American Century, Invesco) increased stakes, signaling institutional conviction but also concentration; this is supportive over time but not an immediate price mover. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend — The company pays a small quarterly dividend (annualized ~$0.82, ~1.1% yield) — modestly positive for income investors but unlikely to be a major price driver. Dividend disclosure

Dividend — The company pays a small quarterly dividend (annualized ~$0.82, ~1.1% yield) — modestly positive for income investors but unlikely to be a major price driver. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Several senior executives have recently sold shares (SVP Nelson Wong: 39,800 @ ~$60.98; SVP Robert Chylak: 7,098 @ ~$73.28; General Counsel Zi Yao Lim: 1,000 @ ~$71.54). Large, clustered insider sales (noted in SEC filings) can be interpreted as profit?taking and may cap near?term upside for some investors. Nelson Wong Form 4 Robert Chylak Form 4 Zi Yao Lim Form 4

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -67.77%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.