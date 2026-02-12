Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.45 and traded as high as GBX 105.50. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 105, with a volume of 85,881 shares trading hands.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.49.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 2.20 EPS for the quarter. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 91.45%.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City. We ignore market noise and focus on identifying the highest quality businesses that we can own for the long-term.

Almost 30 years later, we manage over £3.5bn (€4bn) on behalf of our clients.

