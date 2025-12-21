Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Stake Raised by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,768 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 4.0% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $67,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 905,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

DUHP stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

