Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) CEO Lynn Seely Sells 438 Shares

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn Seely sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $10,126.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,389.52. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

LYEL opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.14.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 96.68% and a negative net margin of 794,292.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYEL

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 51.5% during the third quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 2,759,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,807,000 after acquiring an additional 938,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 336,378 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 443,614 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 17.3% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 477,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 154,327 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.