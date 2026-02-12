Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of General Motors worth $107,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.52.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE GM opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

