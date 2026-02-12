ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.72 and traded as low as $100.50. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $101.72, with a volume of 76,896 shares changing hands.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.62.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $7.9101 dividend. This is a boost from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $5.79. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 93.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Claris Financial LLC bought a new stake in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:SLVO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN comprises about 1.2% of Claris Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Claris Financial LLC owned 0.85% of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ: SLVO) is an exchange-traded note listed in the United States that provides investors with a packaged exposure to silver coupled with an options overlay. The product is structured to deliver returns that reflect the performance of a long position in shares representing physical silver together with the income and payoff profile generated by a covered call strategy. As an ETN, SLVO is an unsecured debt instrument whose economic return is tied to the referenced strategy rather than to ownership of a separate pool of assets.

The covered call component typically involves selling call options against the underlying silver shares to collect option premium, which can produce regular income and reduce short?term volatility, while also capping upside participation when the underlying rises above option strike prices.

