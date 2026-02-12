Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Eric Allison Sells 1,526 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $16,099.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 704,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,579.80. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Tuesday, January 13th, Eric Allison sold 21,493 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $318,956.12.

On Friday, January 2nd, Eric Allison sold 5,447 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $73,588.97.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Eric Allison sold 32,448 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $429,936.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 192,064 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $1,414,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some sell?side coverage remains supportive — Needham keeps a Buy and there are still buy/hold views among analysts, providing a potential upside narrative if results beat expectations. Analyst coverage summary

Some sell?side coverage remains supportive — Needham keeps a Buy and there are still buy/hold views among analysts, providing a potential upside narrative if results beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Scheduled catalyst: Joby will report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 25 and host a 5:00 pm ET webcast — this is a clear near?term event that can move the stock either direction depending on results and guidance. Earnings release

Scheduled catalyst: Joby will report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb. 25 and host a 5:00 pm ET webcast — this is a clear near?term event that can move the stock either direction depending on results and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Founder/CEO Joeben Bevirt sold a large block (507,182 shares, ~ $5.4M at the time) in early February — a sale of that magnitude by the CEO can be interpreted as reduced insider alignment and creates near?term selling pressure. Bevirt SEC filing

Founder/CEO Joeben Bevirt sold a large block (507,182 shares, ~ $5.4M at the time) in early February — a sale of that magnitude by the CEO can be interpreted as reduced insider alignment and creates near?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple other insiders (including Kate Dehoff, Didier Papadopoulos, Eric Allison and others) disclosed sales this week, some materially reducing individual holdings — the breadth of insider selling amplifies concerns about insider conviction and increases supply. Representative SEC filing (Dehoff)

Multiple other insiders (including Kate Dehoff, Didier Papadopoulos, Eric Allison and others) disclosed sales this week, some materially reducing individual holdings — the breadth of insider selling amplifies concerns about insider conviction and increases supply. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in January (up ~33.6% to ~75.3M shares, ?12.2% of float), signaling increased bearish positioning that can add selling pressure and volatility ahead of the Feb. 25 results (days?to?cover ~2.1 on recent volume).

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.