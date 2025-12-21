USA Financial Formulas Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18,631.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $250.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $258.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

