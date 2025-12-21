USA Financial Formulas Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Graney & King LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $792.67.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GS stock opened at $893.83 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $919.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $810.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $753.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

