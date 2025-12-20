Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance

BMN opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc, one of the world’s largest asset managers. The trust was established to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of U.S. municipal securities and seeks to deliver federally tax-exempt income. As a target-term fund, BMN has a predetermined termination date of January 23, 2037, at which time the trust’s assets will be liquidated and net proceeds distributed to shareholders.

The fund’s investment objective is current income exempt from regular U.S.

