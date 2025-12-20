Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,781 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber expanded its AV footprint by rolling out robotaxi rides in Dubai with partner WeRide, increasing early commercial exposure for Mobility and potentially accelerating future revenue mix diversification. AV Expansion in UAE

Uber expanded its AV footprint by rolling out robotaxi rides in Dubai with partner WeRide, increasing early commercial exposure for Mobility and potentially accelerating future revenue mix diversification. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein/other sell?side commentary argues investors have over?discounted AV risks; at least one analyst raised Uber’s price target, framing the stock as an attractive entry if robotaxi fears ease — supportive for valuation. Analyst Note / MarketWatch

Bernstein/other sell?side commentary argues investors have over?discounted AV risks; at least one analyst raised Uber’s price target, framing the stock as an attractive entry if robotaxi fears ease — supportive for valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage highlights that Serve Robotics (SERV) and Uber represent different autonomous delivery plays — useful context for investors but not an immediate stock mover for UBER. SERV vs UBER

Comparative coverage highlights that Serve Robotics (SERV) and Uber represent different autonomous delivery plays — useful context for investors but not an immediate stock mover for UBER. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high and several large funds recently adjusted positions — a reminder that blocks and index/ETF flows can affect volatility but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Institutional Holdings

Institutional ownership remains high and several large funds recently adjusted positions — a reminder that blocks and index/ETF flows can affect volatility but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Multiple states, counties and attorneys general have joined or filed suits alleging deceptive subscription/billing practices; growing litigation and potential remediation costs raise regulatory/legal risk and near?term headline volatility. AG Nessel Lawsuit

Multiple states, counties and attorneys general have joined or filed suits alleging deceptive subscription/billing practices; growing litigation and potential remediation costs raise regulatory/legal risk and near?term headline volatility. Negative Sentiment: Uber’s head of safety is departing amid an executive shakeup, which could concern investors focused on governance and operational continuity. Safety Chief Departure

Uber’s head of safety is departing amid an executive shakeup, which could concern investors focused on governance and operational continuity. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: General Counsel Tony West sold 3,125 shares on Dec. 18 — isolated insider sales aren’t uncommon but can add to negative sentiment when combined with other headwinds. Tony West Insider Sale

Insider selling: General Counsel Tony West sold 3,125 shares on Dec. 18 — isolated insider sales aren’t uncommon but can add to negative sentiment when combined with other headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Technical analysts flagged a break of support, prompting “meltdown” headlines; technical weakness can amplify selling flows from momentum and quant funds. Technical Weakness

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 175,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,992.28. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,875 shares of company stock worth $26,458,818. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

