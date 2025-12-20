BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc (NYSE: DSU) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital preservation. Managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, the fund employs a multi-sector, global fixed-income strategy that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a portfolio of debt instruments. As an interval fund, DSU offers quarterly liquidity to shareholders who wish to redeem shares at specified intervals.

The fund’s investment approach centers on allocation across various credit sectors, including high-yield corporate bonds, emerging markets debt, bank loans and securitized products.

