BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $11.38 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income by investing in floating rate debt instruments. Established and managed by BlackRock Advisors, the trust provides investors with exposure to senior secured loans, high-yield corporate debt, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other floating rate credit products. By focusing on floating rate securities, the fund aims to offer protection against rising interest rates while pursuing consistent income generation.

The trust’s portfolio is constructed through an active, research-driven process led by a team of credit specialists within BlackRock’s Global Credit platform.

