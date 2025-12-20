Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises 1.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $59,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,608.16. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.42.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.47 and a 200 day moving average of $276.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

