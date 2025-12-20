Analyzing AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO)

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO – Get Free Report) and AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caravelle International Group and AirSculpt Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $108.18 million 0.57 -$23.60 million N/A N/A AirSculpt Technologies $180.35 million 0.76 -$8.25 million ($0.30) -7.30

Profitability

AirSculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

This table compares Caravelle International Group and AirSculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A AirSculpt Technologies -11.41% -14.30% -5.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Caravelle International Group and AirSculpt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 AirSculpt Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67

AirSculpt Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.14%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AirSculpt Technologies is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Caravelle International Group has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirSculpt Technologies has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies beats Caravelle International Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation and Heating Business segments. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. Caravelle International Group also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. The company provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. Caravelle International Group is headquartered in Singapore.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure. It also provides AirSculpt+, a procedure that permanently removes fat and tightens the skin with unparalleled precision and finesse; and AirSculpt Smooth, an advanced cellulite removal tool. In addition, it provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas, such as the stomach, back, and buttocks; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient’s own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. The company’s body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. It operates various centers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

