Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,892 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,971. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

