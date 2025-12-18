Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 38,596 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,596 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,550,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2,952.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,130,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,823 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $53,061,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,493.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,541,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 121.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 90,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $2,103,479.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,024,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,007.13. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

