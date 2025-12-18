Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells $553,270.98 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $553,270.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,453.50. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $251.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.48.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.