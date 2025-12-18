iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMO Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,153 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBMO. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 615,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after buying an additional 45,604 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,123,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 325,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

