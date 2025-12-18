Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Intel by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Intel by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,608.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

