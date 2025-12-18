Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

