Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 37,928 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,608.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

