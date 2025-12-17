Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

Several brokerages have commented on HWKN. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

HWKN opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $98.30 and a 12-month high of $186.15.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.16). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

In related news, VP Drew M. Grahek purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $200,501.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,117.60. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 9.9% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Hawkins by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,846,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 44.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

