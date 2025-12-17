MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXCT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MaxCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Monday.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxCyte

MaxCyte Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. MaxCyte has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $156.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxCyte will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 78.4% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 2,900,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,330,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,202,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,481 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in MaxCyte by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 862,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 482,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MaxCyte by 186.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 308,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.