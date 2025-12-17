Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Onity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research cut Onity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Onity Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onity Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of NYSE:ONIT opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $358.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.63. Onity Group has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 38.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.
Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.52. Onity Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onity Group will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.
