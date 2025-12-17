Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SU opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.46. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.39%.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
Further Reading
