Steph & Co. Acquires 6,074 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $97.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

